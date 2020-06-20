

Yuba City resident David Chan passed away on June 15, 2020. David (Gung to his family and grandkids) was born September 5, 1928, in China. He came to the United States in 1947, and has been a Yuba-Sutter resident for more than 50 years.



He worked as a meat cutter at the old Sutter Supermarket in Yuba City. He also owned a number of business including The Meat Block and Chan's Orient Express, both in Yuba City, and Fruitridge Market in Sacramento.



David was a member and past president of the Marysville Hop Sing Tong Association, as well as an active member of both the Marysville Chinese Community and Friends of the Bok Kai.



He has a long history within the Chinese community and one of his many accomplishments was successfully raising funds with Chinese community members in San Francisco for restorations of the Bok Kai Temple in Marysville. He was honored as Grand Marshal of the Bok Kai Parade in 2015.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean Chan; three daughters, Beverly Chan, Vicki Malone and Kristi Page; seven grandchildren, Marisa Coppersmith, Allison Klinger. James Malone, Danielle Cosgrove, Kelli Cosgrove, Sean Page and Tyler Page; and two great-grandchildren, Josephine Coppersmith and Rosalind Coppersmith.



Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Donations in his name may be sent to Friends of Marysville Bok Kai Temple and Historic Chinatown, P.O. Box 1844, Marysville, CA 95901.

