

David Clyde Barlow, 64 years and 7 months, passed away July 18, 2020, due to heart attack. He was a resident of Yuba-Sutter for over 35 years. He was the son of Jerry and Roberta Barlow of Yuba City and Ken and Darlene Fleener of Oklahoma.



David graduated from Rancho Cotate High School in 1974. He had many talents and held the title of high pole vaulter clearing 12' 3 1/2" for the new record at that time. After high school he went to college and became an engineer in refrigeration.



David was a former Sensei of the Twin Cities Judo Association which he and Charlie Robutoro started in Marysville. His favorite song was "Free Bird" by Led Zeppelin.



He is survived by brothers, Keith Barlow of Norman, OK, and Brian (Cass) Barlow of Gilbert, AZ; sisters, Robin Lynn Birdsong Vincent, Rhonda Lee Birdsong Sanchez, and Robbie Lee Birdsong all of Yuba City, CA; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews that he cherished as his own.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Fleener; stepfather, Ken Fleener; and his father, Jerry Clyde Barlow.



Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The announcement will be posted in the paper.



Dave...Fly High!

