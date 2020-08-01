1/1
David Clyde Barlow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Clyde Barlow, 64 years and 7 months, passed away July 18, 2020, due to heart attack. He was a resident of Yuba-Sutter for over 35 years. He was the son of Jerry and Roberta Barlow of Yuba City and Ken and Darlene Fleener of Oklahoma.

David graduated from Rancho Cotate High School in 1974. He had many talents and held the title of high pole vaulter clearing 12' 3 1/2" for the new record at that time. After high school he went to college and became an engineer in refrigeration.

David was a former Sensei of the Twin Cities Judo Association which he and Charlie Robutoro started in Marysville. His favorite song was "Free Bird" by Led Zeppelin.

He is survived by brothers, Keith Barlow of Norman, OK, and Brian (Cass) Barlow of Gilbert, AZ; sisters, Robin Lynn Birdsong Vincent, Rhonda Lee Birdsong Sanchez, and Robbie Lee Birdsong all of Yuba City, CA; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews that he cherished as his own.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Fleener; stepfather, Ken Fleener; and his father, Jerry Clyde Barlow.

Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The announcement will be posted in the paper.

Dave...Fly High!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved