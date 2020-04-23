|
David Creps of Wheatland, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 13, 2020. He was 92 years old. David was the only son of Chester Creps of Yuba County and Ena Dina Delco, a teacher from Santa Cruz, California. David often rode his horse to Elizabeth Elementary School located in what is now Beale Air Force Base. He graduated from Wheatland High School in 1945.
David served in the US Army and spent over a year in the Korean War as a Signal Corp driver bringing messages to and from the front lines.
David survived his first wife, Helen Broumas; and then after her death married Penny Banister, whom he also survived. He is now buried between them In the Lofton Cemetery, a pioneer cemetery established on the land of his great-grandfather, Francis Lofton.
He is survived by his two sisters, Wilma Creps LaPerle of Bakersfield, and Irene Creps of San Francisco. Rose Miller has been his companion for the last several years. He has loving nieces and nephews, step-sons, and cousins.
For David, Wheatland was the center of the universe. Whenever friends or relatives would tell him of their plans to travel the world, David would inevitably reply with a wry smile, "Why are you going there? Wheatland's got every thing you need right here." Whenever he introduced himself he would always say, "I'm David Creps from Wheatland".
His roots in Yuba County were deep. His grandfather, William Creps, came to California. In 1850 and settled in Yuba County to begin the family's history of farming in the Wheatland area. David's father, Chester, died when David was fourteen, and he began farming on the family's land as a teenager. Aside from his time in the service, he farmed rice in the Sutter Bypass and grain in Yuba County year after year for over 70 years until he was well into his eighties. Next to the garage door through which he passed each day to get into his trusty Ford pickup to go to farm, he had a wall plaque. It read - When the sun rises, I go to work. When the sun goes down I take my rest. I farm the soil that yields my food. I dig the well from which I drink. I share Creation Kings can do no more.
Rest well, dear brother, uncle, step-father, cousin and friend. God knows, you have
earned it.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020