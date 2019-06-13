|
|
David D. Zook, 63, of Yuba City, passed away June 8, 2019. Born January 26, 1956 in Los Angeles, he was a Yuba-Sutter resident for 55 years.
One of the things David enjoyed most was playing golf with his mom and dad.
David is survived by his mother, Helen Zook and brother-in-law, Bob Romness.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roland Zook and sister, Rebecca Romness.
Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Sutter Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lincoln Christian Academy, P.O. Box 870, Lincoln, CA 95648.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on June 13, 2019