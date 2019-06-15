Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
Dixon, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Garrison Sr.


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David G. Garrison Sr. Obituary

July 26, 1939 - June 6, 2019

David G. Garrison, Sr., passed away on June 6, 2019. He was a resident of Roseville and retired from the Navy as a CPO.

He is survived by his wife of 60 Years, Jo Ann Garrison; children: Cindy Huber (Chris), David Garrison Jr. (Sandy), and Cheryl Oates (Joseph); 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother.

Service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California, at 2:30 PM.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.