July 26, 1939 - June 6, 2019
David G. Garrison, Sr., passed away on June 6, 2019. He was a resident of Roseville and retired from the Navy as a CPO.
He is survived by his wife of 60 Years, Jo Ann Garrison; children: Cindy Huber (Chris), David Garrison Jr. (Sandy), and Cheryl Oates (Joseph); 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
David is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother.
Service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California, at 2:30 PM.
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 15 to June 16, 2019