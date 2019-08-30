Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
David Gary Clayton Obituary

David Gary Clayton, 75, of Roseville, CA, died suddenly, Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Yuba City, CA.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; his little girl dog Buttons; his nephew Joseph Clayton, his brother-in-law Wayne Sullivan and family.

May God watch over you, now you can rest.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sutter Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
