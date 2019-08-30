|
|
David Gary Clayton, 75, of Roseville, CA, died suddenly, Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Yuba City, CA.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; his little girl dog Buttons; his nephew Joseph Clayton, his brother-in-law Wayne Sullivan and family.
May God watch over you, now you can rest.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sutter Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019