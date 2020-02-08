|
|
David Halcomb, passed away on February 6, 2020, after a long battle with illness. He was born in Marysville, CA, on March 10, 1950. He was a life-long resident of Yuba County.
He was a talented jack-of-all trades and an avid fisherman. He was a son, brother, husband, father, and most importantly a "Papa". He was loved by many.
He is survived by his babies (grandchildren), Ashley, Kaylee, and Daisy; two sons, Chris (Penny) Halcomb, and Mikey Halcomb all of Olivehurst; two sisters, Carol (Richard) Cooper, and Patty Ajuria; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Laquita Joy; his parents Andrew and Kathi; sister Kathi Jaeger; and brother, John Edward.
Graveside service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, 2:00 pm at Sierra View in Olivehurst.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020