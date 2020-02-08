Home

Sierra View Memorial Park & Mortuary
4900 Olive Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
(530) 742-6957
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
David Halcomb


1950 - 2020
David Halcomb Obituary

David Halcomb, passed away on February 6, 2020, after a long battle with illness. He was born in Marysville, CA, on March 10, 1950. He was a life-long resident of Yuba County.

He was a talented jack-of-all trades and an avid fisherman. He was a son, brother, husband, father, and most importantly a "Papa". He was loved by many.

He is survived by his babies (grandchildren), Ashley, Kaylee, and Daisy; two sons, Chris (Penny) Halcomb, and Mikey Halcomb all of Olivehurst; two sisters, Carol (Richard) Cooper, and Patty Ajuria; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Laquita Joy; his parents Andrew and Kathi; sister Kathi Jaeger; and brother, John Edward.

Graveside service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, 2:00 pm at Sierra View in Olivehurst.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
