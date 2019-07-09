

David L. Gothrow Sr., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019. He resided in Arboga and was a Yuba County resident for 52 years. He was a devoted husband to Ella who preceded his death in 2015.



Dave was born in Orono, Maine on September 23, 1935. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Air Force. He retired as a Chief Master Sargent from Beale AFB in 1979, where he was instrumental in the SR-71 program. He dedicated 26 years to his country, often away from his family.



After retiring, he started his second career, with the Linda Water District. He rose to the position of General Manager and served his local community with the Water District for 21 years. Starting in 2011-2019 he served as a board member with Reclamation District 784.



Dad enjoyed playing golf, gardening, taking care of his yard and brewing beer (Double D Brewing "The Best Damn Beer Brewed in Arboga").



Dave was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a true role model and loved deeply by his family and friends.



He is survived by three daughters, Gerry Paris, Susan Azevedo (Jim), Cynthia Gothrow and one son, Dave Gothrow jr. (Lisa), three grandchildren Ryan, Madison, Caleb, and two great-grandchildren, Tecian and Isabelle.



Dave's life was certainly a life that was full and well lived. The family invites you to a Celebration of his Life at Plumas Lake Golf Course in Arboga on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors. Checks can be made to: Museum of Forgotten Warriors, 5865 A Road, Marysville, CA 95901.

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from July 9 to July 19, 2019