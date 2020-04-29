|
|
David Mark Mariner, 71, of Rio Oso, California, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday morning April 10, 2020. He had endured the effects of Parkinson's disease since the early 2000's. David graduated from East Nicolaus High School in 1967. He went on to college at the University of Wyoming and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Wildlife Conservation and Management in 1972. He worked for the Wyoming Department of Fish and Game for a period of time, but the type of job he had hoped for was not available so he returned to California to help run the family farm. In his spare time he built a 31-foot power sailboat with steel reinforced ferro-cement hull. The boat was launched at Sacramento after which he took it down the Sacramento River, out under the Golden Gate bridge, and up to Bodega Bay. David used the boat for commercial salmon fishing out of Bodega Bay and later out to Fort Bragg. He helped his father on the family farm when he was not fishing and returned to run the farm when the workload became too much for his father. He operated or helped run the farm until his passing.
David enjoyed the outdoors particularly on trips with his parents and siblings. He shared special memories trout fishing with his father, brother, or college pals in the Wind River Range, Wyoming and in Yellowstone National Park. He also enjoyed several trips to New Zealand where trout fishing was very good.
He is survived by an older brother, Robert H. Mariner of Rio Oso, California and younger sister, Sandra Silva and family of Salinas, California.
Funeral arrangements pending.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020