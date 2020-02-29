|
David Martin Geitner, 60, of Yuba City, passed away on January 17, 2020. "Dave" is survived by his wife Pamela; son David; and daughter Emma. Dave was born on December 6, 1959 in Willits, and is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Curtis and Edith Bernice (Baker) Geitner.
His father worked for Caltrans and the family lived in Stockton, then moved to Sutter, and eventually settled in Eureka. From his father, Dave learned his incredible work ethic, love of the outdoors, and his appreciation for inappropriate jokes. From his mother, Dave learned the importance of family and about their long history dating back to the Mayflower.
Dave is survived by his sisters, Paulette Eneim, Jeannette Mullane, and Melody Hilbert; his in-laws, Noal and Elaine Miles; brother-in-law, Steven Miles (Julie); eight nieces and nephews; and a multitude of great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Dave graduated from Eureka High School in 1978 and immediately returned to Sutter to work in the oil and gas industry for companies from Meridian to Bakersfield. He started his career working on oil rigs before moving on to natural gas drilling and production. In 2002, he took a job with the Calpine Corporation and spent the next 18 years working on natural gas pipelines. He loved working for Calpine and made many friends in his years there. He was known for his expertise in pipeline operations and total commitment to the job.
Dave's children were his greatest joy. They arrived a little later in his life and he often said if he'd known how much fun they would be, he would have had them sooner. He was proud of every moment. He read them 1000's of books and volunteered in their classrooms. He helped out with school carnivals and class parties and never missed an academic awards ceremony.
He took them to swimming lessons, dance classes, baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, cheer, golf, and track practice. No matter what sport or how bad the weather, he was their biggest cheerleader. Dave was an A's fan, but when David decided he liked the Cleveland Indians, Dave took him to a baseball game in Cleveland. Dave was not a fan of chickens, unless they were on a plate, but when Emma asked for chicks, he built her a chicken coop. Whether they wanted to bungee jump or take a college class, he was there offering encouragement. He had absolute confidence in them as individuals and in their ability to do great things. He was dedicated to their education and hoped to see them graduate from college and go on to graduate school. Dave loved them with every ounce of his being and they will carry his love with them for the rest of their lives.
Dave loved to travel and his favorite place to vacation was Hawaii. It was where he spent his honeymoon and he went back many times with his family and in-laws. He enjoyed the warm weather and the ocean. He loved watching David and Emma play in the water and seeing them learn to surf and snorkel. Together, they rode bicycles down the volcano on Maui, climbed mountains, and swam with turtles.
Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. He shared these activities with his family, taking great pride in teaching David and Emma to hunt. They spent many weekends pheasant hunting, often taking their grandfather along. They got up early, bundled up for the cold, and trooped through the mud to chase birds. They loved the time spent together no matter how cold or wet it was.
Dave was also committed to working with the Boy Scouts of Troop 6. He attended many summer camps and helped build thousands of Christmas wreaths as part of their annual fundraiser. He was involved in every aspect of the process from cutting down and trimming the trees to delivering the final product. He spent many weekends on community service projects and enjoyed sharing his knowledge always trying to leave things better than how he found them.
Dave was most happy tinkering with things that needed fixing, especially if it involved a combustible engine. He was always willing to help a stranded friend with a tank of gas, complete a home repair, or tow a broken car home to be fixed. Dave even brought home a broken down 1968 Ford F100 that looked beyond saving. Over time, he turned it into a beautiful showpiece, later doing the same with a 1962 Toyota Land Cruiser. He leaves these as legacies for his children.
Dave was an avid water skier and spent countless days on the water with family and friends. He took Pamela skiing on their first date. He learned to wakeboard at the age of 48 so that he could teach David and Emma and eventually many of their friends. He was patient and kind with everyone, encouraging them through the process, and shared their sense of accomplishment when they finally came out on top of the water.
He enjoyed vacationing at Whiskeytown Lake where everyone was welcome on his boat, especially kids. He thought tubing was a waste of gas, but spent many, many hours throwing fearless boys and girls through the air. He believed the best days were spent on a lake or the river with the people he loved.
Dave was "old school" in every way that mattered. His family came first and he considered his friends family. He had an iron will and a strong work ethic. He was a loyal friend, slow to anger, and quick to offer help. Dave loved rhubarb pie, persimmon cookies, a good shot of whiskey, a cold beer, the Second Amendment, and his dogs. He hated to cook, but ran a mean BBQ. He was an original.
He was gifted with a positive spirit and met every challenge with a "can do" attitude. Dave often said he "married up", but everyone knew that Pamela was the "winner". He left nothing unsaid or undone. Dave loved his wife and children to the moon and made sure they knew it.
We would like to thank our family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors for the incredible outpouring of love and support. Dave would have been overwhelmed and so humbled to know he deeply touched so many. We will miss him in so many ways, but most of all we will miss his heart. Dave had the biggest heart in the world and he will always be in ours!
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Point Nazarene Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served immediately following.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020