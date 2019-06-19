Home

Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
David S. Imler

David S. Imler Obituary

David S. Imler, 91, of Yuba City, passed away June 11, 2019. David was a proud Veteran of the Merchant Marines and an iconic person in the Tri Counties area. He will be missed by all that new him.

He is preceded in death by his wife Norma; daughter Valerie; and son Stephen. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, all in Florida. David is also survived by many neighbors and friends in the area.

Graveside service is at the Sutter Cemetery in Sutter, California, Friday June 21, 2019, 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Rotary Club or the Moose Club 1204.
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 19 to June 20, 2019
