Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home
1591 Gadsden Highway
Birmingham, AL 35235
(205) 655-2546
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home
1591 Gadsden Highway
Birmingham, AL 35235
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home
1591 Gadsden Highway
Birmingham, AL 35235
Davie "Gene" White Sr. Obituary

Davie "Gene" White Sr., stepped into the arms of his Lord Jesus on April 13, 2019. He was born September 23, 1929, in Birmingham, AL. Gene served our country as a US Marine and retired from active duty as CMSgt in the US Air Force for a total of 31 years. He returned to the Odenville area in 2003.

Gene was an active member of the Odenville First Baptist Church. Gene credited his love and joy of life from his relationship with his Lord Jesus Christ, and sharing life with his wife Peggy. He raised many prayers for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, friends, and others.

Left to treasure memories of Gene is his wife of 70 years, Peggy (Willoughby) White; daughter Karen Beaver; and son Davie Eugene White Jr. (Shari). Gene is also survived by five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Diane White; parents Solon Eugene and Ruby Jewel (Floyd) White.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 10:00am to 12:00pm, at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville. The funeral service will begin at 12:00pm from the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens East.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Odenville First Baptist Church or the Parkinson Foundation of Alabama.
