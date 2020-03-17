|
Dean "Barney" Jensen, passed away on March 5, 2020, at UCD Medical Center in Sacramento. Dean was born on August 11, 1939, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Doris and Oscar Jensen.
He is survived by his twin brother and his sister in-law, David and Janet Jensen of Yuba City; brother, Roger Jensen of Granite Bay; and five nieces and nephews, Lisa Jensen-Martin (Roy), Marci Jensen-Eldred (Steven), Craig Jensen, Tanya Garcia (Adrian) and Sean Macomber. He is also survived by longtime friend, Linda Carpenter and her family.
After graduating from Yuba City High School, he worked in the family business Cooper Ave. Grocery. He then worked for Zumalt's Security and eventually purchased the business. He owned and operated Jensen's Security Service for many years. Dean worked as security at Rideout and Fremont Hospitals and later worked for Yuba City School District as a school safety officer, at Andrew Karperos School, Barry School, Gray Ave and Yuba City High School. He loved working at the schools and in particular, Yuba City High, working with the students, staff and faculty. After leaving Yuba City High School, Dean worked security for Carl's Jr. in both Marysville and Yuba City until retiring. He was also a volunteer for Friday Night Live in Marysville and was awarded Yuba County Volunteer of the year for his work there.
Dean was a member of the Linda Lions Club for many years and a member of the Moose Lodge in Yuba City. He will be missed by his family and the community.
Inurnment will be at Sierra View Cemetery in Marysville.
A celebration of life is currently scheduled on April 18, 2020 at Friday Night Live Building, 301 4th Street, Marysville, California, at 12:00pm.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020