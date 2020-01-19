Home

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Sierra View Memorial Park
Deanna Jean Brookins


1943 - 2020
Deanna Jean Brookins Obituary

Deanna Jean Brookins of Marysville, passed away January 9, 2020. Born September 18, 1943 in Hastings, NE, she was a Yuba-Sutter resident since 1972.

Deanna has worked as a bank teller at UCB Bank, an accountant at Yuba County Welfare and also at Carl's Jr.

She is survived by her two brothers, Donald and Marlene Graham of Richardson, TX and Dennis and Janet Graham of Laurel, MA; son Michael Wright of Plumas Lake, CA; daughters, Dianna and Jim Statham of Marysville, CA and Deborah Stevens and Meghan of Plumas Lake, CA. Deanna also had 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Fern Graham of Marysville.

Services will be January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sierra View Memorial Park.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020
