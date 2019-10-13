|
|
Debbie Sue passed away on October 6, 2019, in Live Oak, CA. At her request, only a small service for close family will be held.
Debbie was born February 4, 1957, in Live Oak, to father, Frank Wayne Sue and mother, Beverly (Smith) Sue. In her youth, Debbie spent many days cheering on her father and brothers, Michael and Mitchel Sue, in their many victorious sprint car races, and loved to watch the joy that flying airplanes, Sutter Butte Dusters, brought to her father and family.
In her 30s, Debbie met the man of her dreams, Bill Moore, and moved to Western Washington, to start a dedicated and loving family of her own. She found so much joy in caring for, creating and raising many things. Debbie loved the little details in life, and wasn't afraid of a little friendly competition.
She loved to take care of and show Paint horses throughout the Pacific Northwest. She raised some of the most beautiful, award winning horses, who to this day are still champions.
Her competitive streak then turned to hotrods and classic cars. Debbie began consistently winning Best in Show with her collection of jaw dropping wheels.
When Debbie wasn't busy grooming horses or washing hotrods, she was putting her green thumb to work, tending to her gardens, so the the world could enjoy the beauty of nature the way she saw it.
Debbie is preceded in death by her hero and father, Frank Wayne Sue.
She is remembered lovingly and wholeheartedly by her children and best friends, Carson Moore 31 and Courtney Moore 29; and by her many friends and extended family members.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019