Deborah Anne Blank
1966 - 2020
Debbie, 54, passed away on October 16, 2020, with her family by her side.

Deborah was born on September 1, 1966, and spent most of her life in the Marysville and Yuba City area. She loved music and especially enjoyed activities and school at Easter Seals sponsored by Alta California Regional Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her father, Bill Blank; and her grandparents, Thomas Marshall Sperbeck and Bernadine Sperbeck.

She is survived by her mother, Sue Blank; sister, Denise Blank both of Marysville; her brothers, Scott Blank of Marysville, and Chris Middleton of Texas; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Private graveside services under the direction of Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Home were held at Browns Valley Cemetery where she was laid to rest in the family plot.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 31, 2020.
