October 26, 1957 - April 25, 2020
Debra Joyce Fann passed away after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 62.
Debra is survived by her loving husband and life partner of 30 years, Steven Fann of Woodland; children, Kevin (Staci) Martin, Jordan (Toni) Fann, Tyler (William) Wheeler; grandchildren, Avery and Liam Wheeler and Lincoln Fann; siblings, George (Dawn) Potts, Dennis (Mari) Potts, Kenneth (Karen) Potts, Judy (Dave) Johnson, Cathy (Walter) Haynie; aunt, Carolyn (Mike) Stockton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Debra, known warmly as Debbie to her friends and family, was born on October 26, 1957 in Marysville, CA, daughter of Gymalee Joyce (Morton) and Harold Craddock, and graduated from Live Oak High School in 1975. She welcomed her first son (Kevin) in 1978 where it was clear she would be a great mother. She met Steven in 1990 and soon after they decided to combine their families into one, gaining Debra two more children (Jordan and Tyler). She moved to Woodland in 1992 and enjoyed a long career with the City of Woodland, counting many of her colleagues as life-long friends. She retired in 2012.
In 2010, Debra received her most cherished title of Grammy with the birth of her first grandchild (Avery) and two more (Liam and Lincoln) over the next six years. She was greatly adored by her grandchildren and made indelible marks in each of their lives.
Debra will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family and all those she called friend.
"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure… You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."
Donations can be made in her name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation: https://themmrf.org/
Published in Appeal Democrat on May 2, 2020.