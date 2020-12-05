Debra "Debbie" Lynn Burrows, went to be with our Lord on October 30, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones at her home in Boiling Springs, SC. Debbie lost her battle with ALS.
Born Debra Lynn Schies, August 21, 1958, she was the daughter of Fred and Debbie Schies of Live Oak, CA. Born and raised in Sutter County she attended Live Oak High School and later graduated from the University of Phoenix while living in Arizona.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 31 years, Rusty of Boiling Springs, SC; daughter, Katie and husband, Brian Baker of Sumter, SC; mother, Debbie Schies of Yuba City, CA; sisters, Tina Marriner of Yuba City, CA, and Kim Averett of Live Oak, CA; brother, Rick Schies of Bluffton, SC; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She had five grandchildren, Sterling, Hunter, Madilynn, Ian and Carter (CJ) that she adored. She and Rusty moved to South Carolina from Arizona in April 2020 after she was diagnosed with ALS to be closer to her "kiddos".
Debbie loved riding motorcycles with Rusty. She loved the sun and beach, traveling and spending time with friends and sharing a shot of Fireball.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hillcrest Plaza, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City, CA, on December 12, 2020, from 2-5 pm. Feel free to bring your favorite dish to share with all.
Donations to the ALS Association in Debbie's name in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. ALS is a terrible disease that took Debbie from us way to soon. Donations can be made at ALS.org.