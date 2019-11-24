|
Our spunky little Portuguese Grammie Dee, as she was affectionately known, left us on November 12, 2019, at the age of 90, and is up there getting everything tidy and organized. Dee (Neves) Richmond was born on September 10, 1929, to Alfred and Belle Neves in Olivehurst, California, where she lived most of her life and raised her two children.
Grammie was loved by all and mom to many. Since her death, messages have flowed in from friends of the family talking about how much she meant to them and how fun she was to be around. Dee was "Mom" to all the neighborhood kids and friends and "Grammie" to the next generation. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her son, Kim Richmond of Gridley; and daughter, Denise Yergenson of Redding. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Denea Rexroad, Alyssa Deneef, Kaitlyn Yergenson, and Dane Yergenson; and six great-grandchildren, Dalton, Payton, Gracen, Makenna, Caleb and Owen.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Hope Point Nazarene Church, 600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you have a diet Pepsi, a slice of Domino's Pizza or a large Nacho Bell Grande from Taco Bell and take a moment to remember her infectious laugh in her honor!
