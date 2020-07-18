September 5, 1930 - June 25, 2020Delbert Lee Kast, passed away from heart failure.He is survived by his love of 9 years, Silvia; daughter, Darcey; granddaughters, Alyssa and Kaleah; grandson, Michael; great-granddaughter, Kilee, and great-grandson, Kash.He graduated from Yuba City High and then served in the Navy. He loved and played baseball for the Marysville Braves 1949 and the Ventura Braves 1950-52. He worked as a R.E. Broker for many years.He was loved and will be deeply missed. Private family celebration will be held July 19, 2020.Share online condolences at