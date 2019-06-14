|
|
A celebration of the life of Della Louise Tranquilli will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Ponderosa Community Center, 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville, California from 2 PM to 4 PM. Family and friends of Della are invited to bring a potluck dish to share while we gather to remember Della, who passed away January 10, 2019 at her home in Dobbins, California.
Della was born February 19, 1947 in Meridian, California and was the daughter of Keith and Jeanne Reynolds. She is survived by her son Kevin Standlee of Fernley, Nevada; daughter Kelli Standlee of Sacramento, California and Kelli's son Shane Standlee of Yuba City, California.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 14 to June 16, 2019