

Delores "Dodie" Barker, age 89, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Marysville Post Acute.



Dodie was born March 31, 1929, to Joe and Rose Kemper of Waubun, MN.



Dodie moved to California and married George "Jack" Barker in 1955.



Dodie and Jack believed hard work was a family tradition. Those who worked for them, were expected to work hard and always considered family.



Along with their children, Dianne, Patrick and Karyn, they built four Marysville businesses: 76 Gas Station, The Keg Liquor, Cone & Fun Ice Cream Parlor and East Marysville 7-11.



When Jack passed away in 1998, Dodie kept busy by volunteering being a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church along with an Officer and Member of The Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed praying, counting money, catering and administering communion to the incapacitated.



Dodie also volunteered with the Fremont Hospital Auxiliary welcoming lives into the world and providing comfort to those facing a loss of those they loved.



Dodie is survived by her son, Patrick (Michele) Barker; daughter, Karyn (RJ) Glasgow; grandchildren: Jason Dillon, Brent (Ali) Barker, Jayme (Ryan) Johnson, and Mandy (Benny) Barker; five great grandchildren, two step granddaughters and six step great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Dodie is proceeded in death by her husband, George "Jack" Barker; daughter, Dianne Dee Dillon; parents, Joe and Rose Kemper; brothers, Richard, Harold and James; sisters, Viola, Marcella and Luella.



The Family would like to thank Margie Markle and Karen Wooten Polmanteer for the love, friendship and care you showed our Mother throughout her illness. You were a comfort and blessing.



A viewing will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a Rosary at 7pm at Lipp & Sullivan, 629 C St., Marysville, CA.

~Mass will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 702 C Street, Marysville, CA followed by a gathering at St. Joseph Parish Hall. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Daughters of America, c/o St. Joseph Catholic Church, 702 C Street, Marysville, CA 95901.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary