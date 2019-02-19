|
|
Denice Ann Newsom of Olivehurst, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019.
Denice was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed crocheting, spending time with her family, reading her bible and eating ribs. Denice loved being married to her husband of 48 years, Gaylon Newsom.
She is survived by her mother, Delores Howard, daughter, Michele Norris (Derek); son, Scott Newsom (Cheyenne); and sister, Sonya Boroff.
Denice loved spending time with her three grandchildren, Scott Newsom Jr., Skylar Newsom and Benjamin Newsom.
A private family service is being held. At the request of Denice's family, no contributions or donations are necessary.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019