Denise Lee Hammond, passed away on November 20, 2020, at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving family.She was born on March 7, 1941, to James and Winifred Bullock in Marquette, MI. She was the second born of four siblings, James Bullock, Jr. (Nancy), Kenneth Bullock (Linda) and Susan Luman (Kenneth). Regionally, she was known for her ice dancing performances.Denise married Barrie Leroy Hammond (US Air Force) on July 28, 1962, in Marquette, MI. Together, they lived as a family in Topeka, KS, Tokyo and Okinawa, Japan, Beale Air Force Base, CA, Omaha, NE, K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base, MI, and spent the last 37 years in Yuba City, CA.As a graduate of Northern Michigan University, she obtained both an undergraduate and masters degree in Education. She taught primary school, high school and college, with a focus in home economics and early childhood education over her 19 year career.During her career, she was awarded the Outstanding Regional Occupational Program Teacher of the Year award in 1991 and subsequently retired from Yuba City High School in 1995.Denise is survived by her husband, Barrie Hammond; siblings, Kenneth Bullock (Linda) and Susan Luman (Kenneth); children, Kelly Jackson (Russ), Alan Hammond (Nancy) and Michelle Campbell (Quintin); grandchildren, Sarah Schenck (Dash), Nicole Ron (David), Caden Campbell and Chase Campbell; great-grandchildren, Edie and Rocky Schenck and Lillian Ron.She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Veteran's Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A private ceremony will be held in the Spring of 2021.