1/1
Denise Lee Hammond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Denise Lee Hammond, passed away on November 20, 2020, at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 7, 1941, to James and Winifred Bullock in Marquette, MI. She was the second born of four siblings, James Bullock, Jr. (Nancy), Kenneth Bullock (Linda) and Susan Luman (Kenneth). Regionally, she was known for her ice dancing performances.

Denise married Barrie Leroy Hammond (US Air Force) on July 28, 1962, in Marquette, MI. Together, they lived as a family in Topeka, KS, Tokyo and Okinawa, Japan, Beale Air Force Base, CA, Omaha, NE, K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base, MI, and spent the last 37 years in Yuba City, CA.

As a graduate of Northern Michigan University, she obtained both an undergraduate and masters degree in Education. She taught primary school, high school and college, with a focus in home economics and early childhood education over her 19 year career.

During her career, she was awarded the Outstanding Regional Occupational Program Teacher of the Year award in 1991 and subsequently retired from Yuba City High School in 1995.

Denise is survived by her husband, Barrie Hammond; siblings, Kenneth Bullock (Linda) and Susan Luman (Kenneth); children, Kelly Jackson (Russ), Alan Hammond (Nancy) and Michelle Campbell (Quintin); grandchildren, Sarah Schenck (Dash), Nicole Ron (David), Caden Campbell and Chase Campbell; great-grandchildren, Edie and Rocky Schenck and Lillian Ron.

She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Veteran's Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A private ceremony will be held in the Spring of 2021.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved