Dennis Andrew Hall, 82 years old, of Wheatland, CA, passed away on December 7, 2019, in Wheatland.
Dennis A. Hall was born in Susanville, CA, to (father) William James Hall and (mother) Lodica Florence Buell on November 20, 1937. He went to Susanville High School and then joined the Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He returned from the Navy after four years and worked in the lumber mill industry before becoming a heavy equipment mechanic. He retired from Teichert Construction after 30 years.
Dennis loved to cut wood, hunting and camping and loved racing his midget in his younger years. He also loved the older hot rod vehicles and completed his own hot rod in 2016 a 1954 Chevy. He also loved his guns and knife collections.
Dennis is survived by his son, Michael D. Hall and daughter-in-law, Helen Hall; and daughter, Pamela Knight and son-in-law, Frank Knight. He has five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Sierra View Mortuary on Thursday, December 19, 2019, between 3:00 to 6:00 for viewing and service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019