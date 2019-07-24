Home

St Isidore's Catholic Church
222 Clark Ave
Yuba City, CA 95991
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Isidore's Church
222 Clark Ave.
Yuba City, CA
Dennis James "Jim" Campbell


1936 - 2019
Dennis James "Jim" Campbell Obituary

Dennis James (Jim) Campbell, 82, passed away following a long battle with his health. He spent his last days surrounded by family and his daughter Denise was by his side when he passed early on the 4th of July. Jim was born December 17, 1936 in Oakland and raised in Berkeley. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1955.

After a stint in the Army, he came home to marry his high school sweetheart and they started their family in El Cerrito, moved to Concord and spent the last 41 years in Yuba City.

He worked for PG&E for 30 year. Jim was a religious man who was a member of St. Isidore's Parish. He was a devoted family man, loved sports, traveling, fishing, camping and trips to the casino.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Gail and their children, Denise, Lori (Glenn), William and John. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Grace; his sister Joan and twin brother Robert.

A mass will be held at St. Isidore's church, 222 Clark Ave. in Yuba City on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life to follow in the hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 24 to July 25, 2019
