Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Spot
10720 Hwy. 99
Denyce L. Aldridge Obituary

September 25, 1069 - October 10, 2019

Denyce lived her whole life in Sutter County. She is survived by her parents Gary and Regina Aldridge, her brother Steve Aldridge (Kimberly), her grandparents Charles and Bernice Aldridge, niece Kyra and nephew Drew Aldridge and many more family members and friends. Odie her 32 lb. cat whom she loved dearly.

She was predeceased by her brother Andrew Aldridge in 1986.

Family and friends were very important to her, she liked nothing better than being surrounded by them. Her last day they were there to say good-bye and surrounded her with their love. Denyce always showed kindness and generosity toward everyone.

She faced life and death with great dignity and grace.

A scholarship in her name has been established by "Partner Up For Education" Friends of Yuba-Sutter Fair Foundation, c/o Heritage Property Mgmt., 890 Richland Rd., Yuba City, CA 95991.

A memorial and potluck will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 11am - 2pm at The Spot, 10720 Hwy. 99 next to The Father's House in Live Oak.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
