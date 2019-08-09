Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Twin Cities
Yuba City, CA
Desraj-Neil Singh Chima

Desraj-Neil Singh Chima, age 20, our beloved son and brother, has passed on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Those who knew Desraj have lost a very shining light from their lives and it will be missed every day. He will be missed dearly by his father, Balwant Chima; his mother, Ginder Chima; and his sister, Sharan Chima; and by many family members and friends.

He was a college student at Yuba Community College and enjoyed life to the fullest every single moment. He loved to farm in the orchards, being with family, friends, Duffy the family dog and gaming. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

We know Desraj is among loved ones and in the hands of Waheguru. The most beautiful soul with an unfinished life, we love you.

A funeral service will be held at Chapel of the Twin Cities, Yuba City, CA, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
