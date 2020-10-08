1/1
Diana Elizabeth Mosley
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Born on September 26th, 1960, she went to be with the Lord on September 26th, 2020. She was a beloved wife, a loving mom, a caring grandma, and an adored great-grandma.

Diana grew up in Gridley, California. She graduated beauty college, volunteered at Luther Elementary school as a teacher's aide and a librarian for 8 years.

She was a very creative person. She did a lot of crocheting, quilting, craft and art projects, and sewing.

We will always carry her memory in our hearts.

She is proceeded in death by both of her parents, Harold and Jeanne Little; her sister, Carol Flewellen; and her grandson, Dylan Little-Blancett.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Mosley Sr.; her brother, Frank Little; her sisters, Debbie Middleton and Donna Esquivel; her children, Teresa Franz, Kenneth Mosley II, and Laura Mosley; her 3 grandchildren, and her 3 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Live Oak Cemetery,
3545 Pennington Road, on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 1:00pm, followed by a Potluck Celebration of Life at Branch Ministries, 5781 Griffith Avenue, Marysville, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
Branch Ministries
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
01:00 PM
Live Oak Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved