

Born on September 26th, 1960, she went to be with the Lord on September 26th, 2020. She was a beloved wife, a loving mom, a caring grandma, and an adored great-grandma.



Diana grew up in Gridley, California. She graduated beauty college, volunteered at Luther Elementary school as a teacher's aide and a librarian for 8 years.



She was a very creative person. She did a lot of crocheting, quilting, craft and art projects, and sewing.



We will always carry her memory in our hearts.



She is proceeded in death by both of her parents, Harold and Jeanne Little; her sister, Carol Flewellen; and her grandson, Dylan Little-Blancett.



She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Mosley Sr.; her brother, Frank Little; her sisters, Debbie Middleton and Donna Esquivel; her children, Teresa Franz, Kenneth Mosley II, and Laura Mosley; her 3 grandchildren, and her 3 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at Live Oak Cemetery,

3545 Pennington Road, on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 1:00pm, followed by a Potluck Celebration of Life at Branch Ministries, 5781 Griffith Avenue, Marysville, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store