Diana (Imbasciano) Foster-Rigsby
1955 - 2020
Born 12-18-55, Diana passed away 08-05-2020 at her residence.

She leaves behind Jennifer Jones, Jeffrey Foster and Jaime Fox, all of Yuba City. Betty Thomsen, sister and Frank Imbasciano, brother. Eight grandchildren and six great-granddaughters.

Diana worked as a beekeeper for Strachan Apiaries for over 40 years. She loved to be surrounded by friends and family. When the music played she would be the first one singing and the last one dancing. Spending time with her best friend of forever Debra Swars and her grandchildren is what made her happiest. She will be missed by many.

A Celebration of Life Potluck will be at 1068 Middlehoff Rd., Oroville, CA on 8-23-2020 at Noon.
www.appealdemocrat.com

Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
