Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Dianna Kay Hayes, 68, of Placer Co., CA, passed away May 31, 2019. She was born in Silverton, OR, on February 6, 1951, the daughter of Maurice and Merle Malkey.

She is survived by children: Randy and Tracy Losh; grandchildren: Kayla Wise, Makenzie Moret; Tyler Patchin, Trenton Patchin and Logan Grimes; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous additional family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dean Malkey; and son, Eric Hayes.

A service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, 11am at Holycross Funeral Home, 486 Bridge St.,YC followed by a potluck Celebration of Life at Sam Brannan Park, 812 Gray Ave., YC.
Published in Appeal Democrat from June 6 to June 7, 2019
