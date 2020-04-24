|
Adelle Lee Vershaw Behan and Dillynn Lee Vershaw Behan were tragically taken from us Saturday, April 18, 2020. Adelle was born June 20, 1995, in Ventura, CA, and Dillynn was born on January 23, 2018, in Yuba City, CA.
Adelle and Dillynn are survived by their husband and father, Justin Behan of Yuba City; and mother and grandmother, "Pom" Pam, and father and papa, Gaylord Vershaw both of Yuba City; papa, Ronald Pope of Yuba City; sister-in-law and aunt, Hayley Behan, and brother-in-law and uncle, Tristen Behan both of Yuba City; sister and brother-in-law and aunt and uncle, Amy and Adam Bright and their children Russell, Rachel, and Rowan of Lynn Haven, FL; and brother and uncle, Andy Vershaw of Portland, OR. Adelle and Dillynn are also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and will be missed by many dear friends who all are considered extended family.
Adelle and Dillynn were preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John and Dorothy Zank and Dillynn's special "papa" Ray Leonard.
Adelle was raised in Yuba City and attended Franklin Elementary School and Sutter High School and graduated from River Valley High School. After graduation Adelle attended Sutter Beauty College after which she started her career in cosmetology. Adelle worked at the Hair Co. which she enjoyed immensely and where she met many wonderful clients and coworkers who became her extended family.
Adelle met Justin through mutual friends but it wasn't until several years after high school that she and Justin fell in love and began their life together. In 2018 they were blessed with Dillynn and on August 3, 2019, Adelle and Justin were married in a wonderful ceremony on a warm summer day.
Dillynn or "Dilly" as she was affectionately known by family and friends was the center of their lives. She loved her mommy and daddy so much. Her eyes lit up like sparklers when they came home from work. Dilly loved playing with mommy and daddy especially helping daddy wash the car or helping mommy or grandma Pom do the dishes. She was such a good little helper. Dilly filled their lives with so much love and joy. While mommy and daddy were at work she was grandma Pom's special girl to care for and grandma Pom was so happy to do so. It was the greatest joy and privilege of grandma Pom's life. Dilly loved ice cream, chocolate, Anna, Elsa, Moanna, Poppy, and all of her baby dolls. She loved dressing up like her favorite princesses Anna and Elsa. She already had her own special group friends.
Adelle and Dillynn were Pam's whole life and filled her and Gaylord's hearts with more joy and love than one can imagine. "I love you to the moon and back" was their favorite quote to each other and will be forever etched into their hearts.
Adelle and Dillynn will always be remembered for being outgoing and sometimes loud and always having the biggest smile, the loudest laugh and biggest hearts. There was no question Adelle and Dillynn were two peas in a pod. Dillynn was most definitely Adelle's "mini me".
Do to the Covid 19 concerns in the community a special Celebration of Life will be held for Adelle and Dillynn at a future date.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020