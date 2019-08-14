|
Born in Havana, Arkansas, on February 28, 1942, to Russell Bingley and Jocie Robison, passed away at 77, at Enloe Medical Center in Chico, California.
Dollie was reared in Arizona and California. She was the loving sister of Evelyn Bingley (predeceased), Carol Baldwin, Shirley Montgomery (Mick), Elsie Miller (Sam) and Howard Bingley. Forever loving mother of Susan Houle (Tom) and David Knauth (Candy).
She graduated from Oroville High School in 1960 and married David G. Knauth (predeceased) December 1, 1960. They moved to the mountain community of Forestown and Clipper Mills, sharing a 52 year marriage with their children, family and cherished friends.
She was a volunteer for the Butte County Sheriff's Department, to further serve the mountain community she loved. She was the beloved secretary at Yuba Feather School for 42 years where she made lifelong friends and nurtured generations of children. The Marysville Joint Unified School District dedicated the new classroom building at Yuba Feather School in her name. She was deeply touched; it truly was a second family.
She loved to cook, entertain and travel. She and her husband travelled extensively throughout the United States and to the Northern coast of California and Oregon, often exploring by motorcycle with friends. She enjoyed annual camping trips with her grandchildren. In recent years, she had the opportunity to spend time exploring Alaska and sharing adventures with a dear friend.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Alexander Nicoletti; and is survived by grandchildren, Talia Lozano (Viter), Johnathon Nicoletti (Amber), Thomas Houle, Mackenzie Knauth, Madison Knauth; and great-grandchildren Kassandra, Seth, Alexander, Izabella, Micaelia, Talia, Giana and Alessandra Lozano, Kristiana and Ronin Nicoletti, and Era Nicoletti; sister-in-law, Wanda Henderson; and brother-in-law, Barney Knauth, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Lake Oroville Golf and Event Center, 5131 Royal Oaks Drive, Oroville, on August 18th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Feather River Health Foundation - Cancer Center, 5125 Skyway Road, Paradise, CA 95969.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019