Dolores (Plant) Avina
Dolores (Plant) Avina, of Yuba City, died at home on May 5, 2020, of natural causes.

Born in Arizona on October 19, 1935, she grew up in Southern California before moving to Yuba City in 1962.

She was a homemaker and worked at Harter Packing Company for many years. She also enjoyed volunteering at her children's school and, in later years, at the Yuba Sutter Gleaners

She is survived by her 4 children, Sabina Reiley of Sparks, NV, Jim (Laura) Plant of Salem, OR, Richard (Lisa) Plant of Yuba City, Michael (Rebecca) Plant of Gridley, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
