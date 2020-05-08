Dolton Foster
1953 - 2020
Dolton Foster, of Wheatland, CA, passed away May 3rd, 2020. He was born May 11th, 1953, in Lepanto, AR. He was a resident of Wheatland for over 50 years.

Dolton is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene; his son, DJ Foster; daughter, Rachel Jones; step-children. Brian Sedgwick, and Tammy Stapleton; sister, Brenda Woody; and several nieces and nephews.

Services are pending.

Published in Appeal Democrat from May 8 to May 12, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Rest in peace Dalton my thoughts and prayers for his family
