

Dolton Foster, of Wheatland, CA, passed away May 3rd, 2020. He was born May 11th, 1953, in Lepanto, AR. He was a resident of Wheatland for over 50 years.



Dolton is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene; his son, DJ Foster; daughter, Rachel Jones; step-children. Brian Sedgwick, and Tammy Stapleton; sister, Brenda Woody; and several nieces and nephews.



Services are pending.

