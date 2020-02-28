|
Don passed away unexpectedly, at his home in Idaho, at the age of 58. He was born November 14, 1961, in Yuba City, CA, to Morrel Lowe Darrough and Bettie Mae Luttrell Darrough.
He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Nicole Darrough of Meridian; stepdaughter, Jennifer Gibbs Rodriquez of Yuba City; sister, Kathy Darrough Reilly (Pat) of Marysville; and nephews, Pat Reilly (Jennifer) of Marysville, and Micah Crockett (Ryan) of Weaverville.
He is preceded in death by his father, Morrel L. Darrough; mother, Bettie M. Darrough; and sister, Brenda J. Darrough Crockett.
Don grew up in Sutter, before moving to Mesa, AZ, where he completed his high school years. He loved the desert and spent a lot of time out there tearing it up with friends.
Don moved back to the Yuba-Sutter area knowing he wanted to go into Law Enforcement. He completed his education, went through the academy and started his career in Law Enforcement. Don was proud to have served 22 years with the Sutter County Sheriff's Department, retiring as Sergeant. Don loved his law enforcement family and made forever friends while serving this community.
Don loved history, especially the military and its wars. He enjoyed participating in the local Veteran's Day Parade with the NRG Northern Recon Group, entering his old military jeep and his DUKW Amphibious Vehicle designed and built for World War II.
After retirement, Don followed his dream and moved to Challis, ID. Out his back door were mountains and pastures which held plenty of wildlife. Although he made new friends, he always missed his law enforcement brothers and sisters, as well as his family at Stassi's Tavern.
Don loved to hunt. Probably his favorite hunt was an alligator in Florida. He had it proudly displayed on his living room floor. That thing was definitely a conversation starter.
Under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel, graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11:00 am at Sutter Cemetery with David Kugelman officiating. Please join us directly following the service at the Yuba City Moose Lodge for lunch and to share our cherished memories of a very special man.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020