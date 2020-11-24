Donald Dee Miller, aka King of Rock-N-Roll, 71, of Olivehurst, CA, passed away on October 29, 2020, due to a medical condition.He was born April 21, 1949, in Springfield, IL. As a child his family moved to California were, they become lifetime residents.He is survived by his son, Donald Miller; daughter, Rayann Miller; 8 grandchildren; nephew, Billy; and niece, Sarah.He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Rebecca Miller; and brother, William (Billy) Miller.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, 10 am at Christ has Risen Ministries, 1225 Pasado Rd., Olivehurst, CA 95961, followed by a potluck .Share online condolences at