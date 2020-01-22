|
Donald Fred Harris, age 86, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1933, in Heavener, Oklahoma, to Fred and Vida (Davenport) Harris.
Donald served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 8 years and continued on with the U.S. Army for 12 years, at which time he retired as Master Sergeant, with a total of 20 years of service.
He is survived by his loving wife, Billie Harris; 3 sons, Mark (Susan), Jeff (Cindy), and Lane (Lisa) Harris; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Craig Allen Harris. Funeral services are private.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020