Donald Herbert Flatter was born July 12, 1928, in Oroville, CA, and passed away July 14, 2020, in Sacramento, CA. He was the third of four sons born at home to John Michael and Julia "Myrtle" (Overstreet) Flatter.At the onset of WWII when Donald was only fourteen, his father enlisted in the Navy, but sadly was lost at sea in a plane crash. Overnight, the Flatter household was forever changed. Through Myrtle's hard work and help from the supportive Oroville community and extended family members, his mother proudly and admirably raised up four sons.During high school, Donald was active in student government, football, boxing, and worked for the LaMalfa family's rice operation. At age 18, towards the end of WWII, Donald enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served in China as an Intelligence Man and Rifleman.Following his honorable discharge, Donald returned to Oroville, whereon August 20, 1950, he wed Joyce Elizabeth Johnson. He later worked as a Prison Guard at Folsom State Prison, and in 1954 enrolled in the Sacramento CHP Academy. His first assignment was working as a Motorcycle Officer in Barstow, CA. Donald and Joyce eventually relocated to Northern CA, and throughout the span of their 69 years of marriage, lived in both Marysville and Yuba City.Donald is preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, George (Santa Clara, CA), John Raymond, aka Snuff (LaPorte, CA), and Charles (Meridian, Idaho).Donald's surviving relatives include his wife, Joyce; two daughters, Valerie Flatter of So. CA, and Mona (Richard) Taylor of Yuba City; three granddaughters, Jacqueline (Charlie) Fiechter, Allison Taylor, Elaine (Scott) Nolan; and one great-grandson, Samuel Taylor Fiechter, all of CA; nieces, Casey Muller, Dana Flatter, and Cindy Noble; nephews, Michael and Matthew Flatter, Brian Flatter, Edward and Stewart Noble; and sister-in-law, Carole Flatter.Donald had a keen and inquisitive mind, a penchant for details, and was well versed on many topics. Like his brothers, he could tell a good story nuanced with facts, humor and his own personal brand of mischief. Some of his many interests included: history, geology, hunting, fishing, and politics. He was proud to be a U.S. Marine, CHP Officer, member of the Moose, Elks and NRA. In a poignant conversation before Alzheimer's Dementia ruled his world, Donald declared: "I've had a good run, a good life." His family takes great comfort in that sentiment.We would like to recognize current and past members of our local community and their surviving relatives for years of treasured friendships. Sincere appreciation goes to those individuals we know made a difference in Donald's life: Ernest Brookins, Jack Morrill, Leo McInturf, Sam Shintaffer, Gary Miller, Jimmy Danisan, Stanley Alexander, Leroy Brooks, Dean Allred and David McClendon.Donald's memories of his beloved hometown continued to beckon him, right up to the very end. Fittingly, on July 22, 2020, Donald was laid to rest high atop the Oroville Memorial Park Cemetery within the Veteran's Section where his grave looks down upon his childhood home. The cemetery is also the final resting place for his numerous extended relatives (Flatter, Overstreet, Edwards, Andoe, Dotson). Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Scheer Memorial Chapel, Oroville, CA. Welcome home, Donald.