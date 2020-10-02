Donald L. Northam passed peacefully surrounded by family July 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Red Bluff, CA. He was born to Dewey Northam and Audie McCluskey January 29, 1937.He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife Bernice Northam and son Scott Northam.He is survived by a brother Virgil Northam (Sandra), a daughter Michelle Brown (Kent) a son Craig Northam (Amy) and grandchildren Michael Northam and Kristen Brown. He is also survived by stepchildren Teri Streetman (Dale), Sheryl Smith (Glenn), Ronald Graves, Kenneth Graves (Morgan) and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews. He was survived by his ex-wife and friend Dolores Northam as well.He was a graduate of Marysville High School and a standout athlete and proudly served in the US Marine Corps. He was an award winning agent for Red Carpet Real Estate before a career change to the Department of Corrections where he retired as a Lieutenant after working in several prisons in California.He served as the District Administrator for District 54 for Little League Baseball and was a standout umpire where he was selected to umpire the Little League, Senior League and Big League World Series. He earned Little League Man of the Year in 1979. His time serving and working with the kids in Little League were one of his proudest moments that he spoke of often. He was also a diehard San Francisco 49er fan.His family would like to recognize Don's stepdaughter Teri and husband Dale for their loving care throughout the past several years.His family will be planning a celebration of life memorial in the future and friends and family will be notified of date and location.Share online condolences at