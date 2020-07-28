Donald Leroy Solheim was born on December 26, 1934, in North Dakota. He died in Yuba City, at the Fountains on July 13, 2020. He had 2 brothers and 3 sisters. He attended kindergarten in North Dakota.His folks, Sam and Bea Solheim then moved the family to Gresham, OR. Don graduated from high school there. While in high school he was great at tennis. He was second seated in the state of Oregon. He also loved to snow ski.After graduation, he joined the Army. For the first 2 years, he was a skiing instructor on the Great Divide in Colorado. For his last year he served in Germany. That tour allowed him to explore much of Europe.Upon being discharged, he came back to Gresham. There he met his first wife Sue. They had 3 children, one girl and 2 boys. During this time he attended and graduated from Oregon Technical University with a degree in Surveying. Upon graduation, he accepted a job with MHM Engineering. That job lasted for 50 years. He was a partner for the last 20 years. He loved his job, He was 80 before he retired.His marriage to Sue dissolved. He then married Barbara. That union lasted 48 years. He brought 3 children to the union, she brought 2. He loved them all. He loved to fish and hunt. As he got older and could not do those things, he loved going to the casino, He also loved going to Starbucks and visiting with friends. His hobby was woodworking. He made many beautiful pens that he sold and gave for gifts.He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Steve, Brenda, Steven, Gary and Chris; 2 brothers, one sister and a number of grandkids.He was Norwegian through and through. One of his last words was "uffta".He was a long time member of St. Andrew Church.Services will be at a future date.Share online condolences at