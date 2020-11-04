Donald Ray Buford, age 89, of Madison, OH, died on November 2, 2020, at his daughter's home. He was born in Pottsboro, TX, to the late L.A. and Allene (Wall) Buford.



Donald graduated from Yuba City High School in Yuba City, CA. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. After serving his country he worked as the CFO at Del Pero Mondon Meat Company in Marysville, CA.



In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, woodworking and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an active member of his church.



He is survived by his wife, Helen (Miles) Buford. They were married October 8, 1953. He also leaves his daughter, Janet (Richard) Vickery; and son, Terry (Elizabeth) Buford; as well as his grandchildren, Jonathan, Jaclyn, Kelly, Michael and Christopher; and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Theo Buford.



A private memorial service will be held at Chapel United Methodist Church in Madison on Saturday, November 7, 2020.



The family wishes any memorial donations be given to the Mother Hubbard's Cupboard at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, CA 95993, where Don was a long time volunteer.

