Donald Stuart Peterson, 77, of Yuba City, CA, on the morning of November 15, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
"Stuart" was born April 3, 1942. He was a graduate of Pinkerton Academy in 1960. In that time Stuart graduated from New Hampshire Vo-Tech before enlisting to serve in the United States Navy and after that, transitioned into the civilian sector in California, working with computers until he retired in 2002.
Stuart was married to the love of his life, Kathleen Peterson, for 52 years. Stuart was an avid car collector and loved his Datsun 510's, he was a longtime member of the Pebble Beach Sports car Club. He also shared a love of model cars which over the years created a wonderful collection. Stuart and Kathy Peterson were also loving and devoted foster parents to so many kids.
Donald "Stuart" Peterson is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen Peterson; and his children, Eileen Safford, Micala Cardenas and Bindi Daman. Stuart was fortunate to have seven grandchildren, Sarah, Racelis, Zackery, Stevie, Bindi Jr, Brannen and Bastiaan; two great-grandchildren, Zavian and Ayzlyne; his siblings, Susan Oliveri, David Peterson and John Peterson.
Donald "Stuart" Peterson is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Peterson and Alice Peterson; and sister, Martha Brady.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on December 28th, 2019, at 11:00am at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Rd., Yuba City, CA.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be given to Sutter north Hospice or St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
