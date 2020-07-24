

Donald Wayne Rector, of Olivehurst California, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. He was born in Sand Springs, Oklahoma on May 5, 1949. He lived in Olivehurst most of his life, where he worked in construction and for the Marysville school district for many years.



Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Jo Rector and their four sons. Timothy Rector of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Charles Rector of Langville, Texas, Donald (Christine) Rector of Bastrop, Texas, and adopted son, James (Amy) Hill of Loma Rica, California. Donald was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Donald leaves behind a sister, Shirley (Jim) Childers of Olivehurst, California; and two brothers, Walter (Denise) Rector of Greenwood, Arkansas, and Harvey (Lois) Rector of Oroville, California.



Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Imogene Rector; brother, David Rector; sister, Barbara Rector; and niece, Robin Rector.



Services to be held outside on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 at Life of Christ Outreach, 1699 8th Olivehurst California.



Mary Jo would like to thank Cora Pomeroy and Darla Hagerman for their support and love.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store