1/1
Donald Wayne Rector
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Wayne Rector, of Olivehurst California, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. He was born in Sand Springs, Oklahoma on May 5, 1949. He lived in Olivehurst most of his life, where he worked in construction and for the Marysville school district for many years.

Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Jo Rector and their four sons. Timothy Rector of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Charles Rector of Langville, Texas, Donald (Christine) Rector of Bastrop, Texas, and adopted son, James (Amy) Hill of Loma Rica, California. Donald was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Donald leaves behind a sister, Shirley (Jim) Childers of Olivehurst, California; and two brothers, Walter (Denise) Rector of Greenwood, Arkansas, and Harvey (Lois) Rector of Oroville, California.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Imogene Rector; brother, David Rector; sister, Barbara Rector; and niece, Robin Rector.

Services to be held outside on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 at Life of Christ Outreach, 1699 8th Olivehurst California.

Mary Jo would like to thank Cora Pomeroy and Darla Hagerman for their support and love.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Life of Christ Outreach
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved