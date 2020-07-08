Donna was born in Manhattan, Kansas, October 31, 1948. She lived in Marysville, CA, for most of her life and passed away on July 2, 2020, due to heart complications.
She was a loyal and caring person, and she worked at DeVon's Jewelers for over 50 years. She touched the lives of everyone who knew her with kindness, laughter, and an infectious smile. She had a generous nature, never missing a birthday, wedding, holiday, or special occasion.
She cast her net wide and had many, many friends, with whom she enjoyed spending time, laughing, and traveling with on occasion. Many of her continued close relationships date back decades, as far back as her high school days at Yuba City High School. But she cherished all her many friendships new and old.
Donna was easy to please; a small gift, a nice conversation, or walk through a visited town would be something she'd treasure. She loved cats and always had several in her life.
Donna was a devoted and proud mother who was always there for her son. She leaves behind her son, John Barrie of San Diego, CA; her sisters, Sharon Barnard of Derby, KS, Darlene Alger of Derby, KS, and Jeanne Freiss of Lincoln, KS; and her brother, Jim Hedinger of Ponca City, OK.
Funeral arrangements have been made at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., PO Box Q, Yuba City, CA 95991. If you wish to donate instead of sending flowers please choose American Heart Association
at http://www2.heart.org/goto/Donna_Barrie
The memorial service will be held at Sutter Cemetery on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10am. The service will be outdoors, all are welcome, but it's asked that you please wear a face covering.
Share online condolences at www.appealdemocrat.com