Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Donna Marcotte


1942 - 2019
Donna Virginia Marcotte passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in her own home surrounded by loving family members. Her passing was due to Alzheimer's disease.

She was born on October 4, 1942, to Thomas and Lola Solomon in Santa Monica, California. She made a home in Yuba City, CA for 48 years.

She worked side by side with her husband, Walter "Randy" Marcotte building two businesses over the years - Marcotte Trucking and Jeff's Locksmiths. Her proudest accomplishments were being a mother and grandmother. Respectively, Kelly, Lisa, Adam, Nathan and Logan.

Donna treasured her family and friends! She will forever be remembered for her generosity, kindness and bright happy smile!

A Celebration of her Life will be held on her birthday with family and friends.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 12, 2019
