

July 29, 1943 - July 2, 2019



Fare Thee Well, Beautiful Matriarch.



On July 2, 2019 at approximately 1:36 p.m., Donna Marie Gilliland-Coupe (b. July 29, 1943 - Puyallup, WA) transitioned.



This lady did not pass away. She did not give up. She did not leave us. She, merely, found a way to allow a very small frame to let go of a spirit that was far too vast to be confined.



From her core, a love of family, art, beauty, humanity and God that could only be dispersed in small doses became available to be evenly distributed. Keep your eyes, ears - and your heart - open. She is chaotically organized, and she will let you know when it's your turn.



Mom: We know that you love us. We know that you are present.



Rest well, incredible lady. We love you, so.



Donna is survived by many, including: her eldest daughter Wendy Cagle of Kalispell, MT and her children Audrey and Erin, daughter Kimberley Baer and her children Kyleigh and Zaire of Yuba City, CA, son Michael Baer of Yuba City, CA, nephew Ronald Howell of Aurora, OR (an absolute integral part of her life), companion Paul Jacobo of Marysville, CA (a man she loved beyond speech), many other people she considered family and those who loved her - perhaps - MOST unconditionally - Cow, her constant laptop companion, and Missy, Bootsie and Squeaks - her outside companions that she would never consider leaving hungry for anything, ever).



Please join us for her celebration of life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Moose Lodge, Yuba City.

