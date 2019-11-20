|
Donna May Slack-Landerman, Teacher, Historian and Author, of Yuba City, CA, passed away at the age of 89 on November 16, 2019 in Marysville, CA. Donna was born in Alturas, CA to Glenn and Betty Severston on August 9, 1930.
Donna is survived by her children, David Slack, Steven Slack, Eric Slack, Susan Hutton and Luther Slack. She had 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children James L. Slack.
She graduated from Yuba Collage with an AA degree, Sacramento State with a Bachelors of Education and from Chico State with a Master's Degree with Honors. She worked as a Teacher in Yuba County for 55+ years and was on the Yuba County Board of Education. She was involved in Loma Rica Lioness where she was two times president, Founder, President and charter member of friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History (plaque placed at Hammon Grove Park), leader for Lions Diabetic Camp at Camp McCumbers and was a member and president of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention for Yuba County.
Donna will be placed to rest at the Peoria Cemetery, Browns Valley, CA on November 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019