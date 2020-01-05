|
Donna (Stinnett) Taylor, much loved mother, proud grandmother, new great-grandmother and all round best friend to everyone, died unexpectedly in Adrian, Oregon, on August 21st, 2019. She was 85. Her passing was a shock to everyone because she was so full of life.
Donna is survived by sons, Clay Taylor of Blackfoot, ID, and Cliff (Patti) Taylor of Gold River, CA; grandson, Jeffrey Taylor; granddaughter, Kellie (Eric) Chrisman; and great-granddaughter, Emily Chrisman all of Sacramento.
She is preceded in death by husband, Hank; sisters, Starr Spalding of Yuba City, CA and Billie Howard of San Francisco.
Donna was born November 3rd, 1933, in Mason City, IL, to Jim and Ida Stinnett. In 1940 the family took what they could carry in a suitcase and boarded a train to Yuba City where Starr and her husband Tony had written that jobs were plentiful. The family settled in a small house on "A" St., just a short walk from Bridge Street Elementary.
Donna graduated Salutatorian from Yuba City High School in 1949. While working as a bank teller, she met Hank Taylor of Marysville, who she married in 1951. After Hank returned from a tour in the Navy (which entailed a cross country move for the newlyweds to Bayonne, NJ, for a year), she settled into life on the family rice and cattle ranch where she welcomed two boys in 1956 and 1959.
Donna was an accomplished musician, excelling at the accordion, clarinet, piano and organ. When she was 15, she purchased a Hammond church organ knowing that if she would practice she would never be without an income. Starting in the early 1950's, Donna was the organist at a number of churches and played for hundreds of weddings and other services. She was also an expert bookkeeper and always kept the records for the farm businesses. Later she was the Volunteer Services Coordinator at Rideout Hospital.
Donna and Hank started a new chapter in the 1970s, moving to Paradise Valley, Nevada, where they bought a cattle ranch. Later, they owned and operated a crop dusting business in Orovada, Nevada, where she loaded airplanes and flagged in the field.
After retiring, Donna and Hank moved to a small farm on the Snake River outside of Adrian, OR. Not one to sit still, Donna continued to work until recent years in the harvest operations for the local farmers. Someone had to make sure everything in the wheat and sugar beet receiving operations was accounted for properly.
When the PC age arrived, Mom traded in her trusty typewriter and adding machine for a computer and rapidly became the digital nerd in the family. When "online" arrived, Donna was hooked. She embraced new technology and over time reached out to an ever expanding world of relatives and friends. When her last computer was not fast enough, she built a REALLY fast one!
Donna had an incredible sense of humor and always found the lighter side of everything. Her biggest pet peeve was bad grammar, proper apostrophe and comma usage was a must! The pressure has been on as I write this!
Per her wishes, there was no service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Adrian Volunteer Fire Department 608 1st St., Adrian, OR 97901.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020