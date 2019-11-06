|
|
Donovan Mervin Charles, Sr. passed away on March 27, 2019. He was born in Wessington Springs, SD on April 8, 1925 to John Wesley Charles and Tenie Emmaline Charles. He had three brothers and three sisters.
Donovan was preceded in death by his daughter Reva Ann Dark in June 2016, his parents and two brothers and the three sisters. Donovan's wife Shirley passed away in January 2007 after nearly sixty years of a beautiful relationship. Shirley taught English, Arts and Crafts at Marysville High School.
The Charles family migrated from Wessington Springs to lead, SD, when Donovan was six years old, where his dad took employment with the Homestake Gold Mining Co. Donovan graduated from lead High School in 1947 after serving two years in the US Navy during WWII. He served in the South Pacific aboard the Battleship USS South Dakota. After receiving discharge from the Navy in 1946 he went to work for the Gold Mine and also received his high school diploma. Donovan received a BS degree in Education from the Black Hills State Teachers College in 1958. After teaching mathematics and Industrial Arts for four years in Terry, Montana, Donovan and family moved to Marysville, California where he taught mathematics for twenty years. He retired in 1982.
Donovan was a member of the Yuba City Racquet Club since 1982. He enjoyed watching sports and he often said, "I have been playing tennis for over a half century".
Donovan is survived by his two sons Donovan Mervin Charles, Jr. of Carmichael, California and Richard Allen Charles of Ojai, California and a brother Mylan Allen Charles, Sr. of Newell, SD. He also has numerous nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and nine surviving great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery located at 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620 on November 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019